Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.11 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

