Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.03 Million in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $899.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.12.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

