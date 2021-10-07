Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.29 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 65,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of STLA opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.