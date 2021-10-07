Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

