TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $47.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. 674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,017. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

