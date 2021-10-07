Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in September

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.

TRRSF stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRRSF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

