TRON Market Cap Achieves $6.83 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.83 billion and $1.65 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001102 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

