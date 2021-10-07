Truist Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $148.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Truist from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

FANG stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $103.60. 14,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,761. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $107.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

