Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 360,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 82,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.