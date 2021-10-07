Truist Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $22.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

MRO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,746,059. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

