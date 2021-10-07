Truist Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $26.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,470. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

