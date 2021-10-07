Truist Securiti Weighs in on DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $205.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $248,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,148,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,667,750. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

