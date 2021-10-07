Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

TRUP opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

