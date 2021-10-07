TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRxADE HEALTH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth $613,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

