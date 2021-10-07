Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,346. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.4499999 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

