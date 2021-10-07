Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

