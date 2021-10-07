TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 12th (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. TuSimple had issued 33,783,783 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,351,351,320 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the end of TuSimple’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.48 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

