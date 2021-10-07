Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $373,850.40 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $373,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, George Hu sold 4,569 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.