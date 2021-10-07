Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $78,125.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $106,700.25.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $187,530.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $82,031.25.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

