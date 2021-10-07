U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on USX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. Research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 211,832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 834.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.