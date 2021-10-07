UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,887. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,460,000 after buying an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

