UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,320.8 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $114.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

