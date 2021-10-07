Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

