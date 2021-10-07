UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.51 ($14.71).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

