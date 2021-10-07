Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that Unifi will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unifi by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Unifi by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 116,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.