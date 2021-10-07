Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,918,427 shares.The stock last traded at $53.53 and had previously closed at $53.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.