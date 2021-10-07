Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Unisys worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 2,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

