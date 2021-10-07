United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

