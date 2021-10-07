United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $220.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,009,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,717. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

