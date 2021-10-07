Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.46. The company had a trading volume of 127,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,854. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $442,374,757. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

