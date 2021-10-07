Urus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00229707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00104152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.