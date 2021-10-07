UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

