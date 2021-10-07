UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Tops $0.0325 on Exchanges

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $77,593.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00230602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

