Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

VMI stock opened at $236.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.19 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

