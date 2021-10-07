Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI opened at $236.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.19 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.