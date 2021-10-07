VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.50% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $59,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,199,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04.

