VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Quantitative Advantage LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 4.0% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $77.04.

