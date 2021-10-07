Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $310.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.