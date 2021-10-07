Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $192.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.