Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,648,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,613 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,218,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,693,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,694. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

