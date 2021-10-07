Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,051,630 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $6,053,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

