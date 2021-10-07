Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $17,864,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,331 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,466,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,536,826. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.