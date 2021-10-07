Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.27% of The Boeing worth $10,207,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $227.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.14. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

