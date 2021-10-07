Vanguard Group Inc. Has $11.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,629,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $11,060,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.