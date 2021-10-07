Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 503,923 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $16,131,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.86. The company has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

