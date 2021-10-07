Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.52% of The Walt Disney worth $24,021,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,002,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The stock has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

