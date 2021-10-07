Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,375,210 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,865,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,375,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.73% of Oracle worth $12,443,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oracle by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.