Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.35% of Charter Communications worth $7,092,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $743.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $772.29 and a 200-day moving average of $712.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

