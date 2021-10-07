Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 195,358 shares.The stock last traded at $283.37 and had previously closed at $279.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

