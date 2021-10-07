Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $179,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 86.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.82 and its 200-day moving average is $295.42. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.